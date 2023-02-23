NCCE holds clean-up at Aputuogya Market

Emmanuel Baah Feb - 23 - 2023 , 11:34

THE National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a clean-up exercise at the Aputuogya Market in the Bosometwe District in the Ashanti Region to rid the market of filth.

Yesterday’s exercise, held as part of the NCCE’s “Environmental Governance” initiative, was in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, and supported by the Environmental Health Department of the Bosomtwe District Assembly, the local traditional authority, as well as traders and residents of Aputuogya.

Aputuogya observes two major market days, on Tuesdays and Sundays, which generate tonnes of waste in and around the market.

Shops within the commercial area were closed all morning as traders and residents joined the exercise which lasted almost four hours.

Volunteers swept the entire streets and de-silted chocked gutters within the market area, while truck services provided by Zoomlion carted the waste away.

Before the exercise started, some staff of the NCCE paraded through some principal streets in the community to sensitise the public to their responsibility to keep their environment clean at all times.

They displayed messages such as: “Keep your community clean and stay healthy”, “Clean environment, happy and healthy families”, and “Let’s keep our cities, towns and communities clean”.

The Aputuogyahene, Okufonim Asakyim Kwakye Agyemang II, and the Deputy Regional Director of the NCCE, Andrews Ofori Larbi, were among dignitaries who participated in the exercise.

Mr Larbi, speaking after the exercise, gave the assurance that the NCCE would prosecute its mandate “to promote and sustain democracy and inculcate in the Ghanaian citizenry the awareness of their rights and obligations through civic education”.

A Principal Field Officer of the NCCE in the Bosometwe District, Enyonam Yormesor, said it was unpatriotic that some residents dumped waste at wrong places, sometimes in mere litter bins, and urged the public to use such bins for their intended purposes.

“How can you collect refuse from your homes and dump them in these bins,” she asked, and warned perpetrators that the law would catch up with them one day.

Okufonim Agyemang added to the effort of the NCCE by organising a free health screening exercise for the people to promote a healthy lifestyle among them.