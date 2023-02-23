You cannot use our land for Kayayei hostel - Gadangme Council

Feb - 23 - 2023

The Gadangme Council is demanding that government returns the land earmarked for the construction of a hostel facility for Kayayei in Accra to its original owners — the Ga people.

The Council is of the view that since the Gadangme indigenes also need a place to settle, it will be wrong to use their own parcel of land to resettle others who are not natives.

In a statement jointly signed by J. Ayikoi Otoo, President of the GaDangme Council and Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey, Registrar of the GaDangme Council and issued in Accra Thursday [February 23, 2023], the Gadangme Council said even though the land in question was originally compulsorily acquired by the Government of Ghana for development into a recreational area, the purpose for which it was acquired had been abandoned.

“Our immediate concern is that although the Constitution and other laws were used to either vest GaDangme lands in Government for its management and for compulsory acquisitions, yet the injunction that where the land is not used for the purpose for which it was acquired it should be returned to its original owners, is more honoured in its breach than the observance,” the statement said.

It added further that “Today, with the commencement of the construction of hostels, it is ample testimony that the original purpose has been abandoned. That being the case, the Council is of a strong conviction that in accordance with the Constitution and laws, the land should be returned to the original owners.”

Background

Government in early this month (February 2023) has cut sod to begin the construction of a four-storey hostel facility at Adjen Kotoku to accommodate 300 Kayayei.

The facility is among seven other hostel facilities that would be built within seven municipalities in the Greater Accra Region.

Three would be built within the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and one each in Korle Klottey, Ashaiman, La Nkwantanang and Ayawaso Central.

Funded by the government, the four-storey facility, which is the first to be built, would be completed within a period of 18 months.

For the Gadangme Council, “The injustice involved in what is happening is that the Ga lands are to be used to resettle non-indigenes whilst there are several homeless indigenes living on the streets fighting for space and accommodation at Bukom, James Town, Chorkor and generally along the coast with no room for expansion.”

