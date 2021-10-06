2021 National Service postings released; 81,081 graduates deployed

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings for the 2021/2022 service year.
The list postings were released on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
A total of 81,081 graduates from accredited tertiary institutions who enrolled for the 2021/2022 have been deployed for national service to various user agencies across Ghana.
A statement signed and issued by the new and Acting Executive Director of NSS, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi advised prospective service personnel to log on to the scheme's website http://www.portal.nss.gov.gh to confirm the specifics of their placements before visiting their respective user agencies to endorse their letters of appointment.
"Management wishes to inform the general public that, some prospective service personnel have been placed on hold for further verification due to discrepancies detected in their online registration details," the statement added.
"Notifications have already been sent to the affected personnel and they are hereby directed to visit any regional office of the scheme with a copy of the enrolment forms, student ID, any national ID and a soft copy of their passport picture saved with their NSS number as file name to clear them for posting," it said.
Regional Office/ Zonal Registration process
It said to help minimize excessive crowds at the registration centers, all posted national service personnel are required to schedule an appointment online and visit the registration centers on the scheduled date and time for validation with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol guidelines.
It is important to note that posting registration should be completed by Friday, November 5, 2021.
The NSS management has further directed all graduates who have been duly posted and accepted by their user agencies to begin their national service on Monday, October 11, 2021 even as they undergo the validation exercise.
This is a special provision implemented to facilitate service registration following the delay in the release of the postings in the wake of COVID-19.
All deployed national service personnel are entreated to accept their postings as part of their civic obligations to contribute meaningfully to national development.