National Cathedral project has failed because of corruption - Mahama

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Aug - 08 - 2023 , 12:34

Former President and flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, believes the National Cathedral project initiated by President Akufo-Addo has failed because of corruption.

The former President in a post on Facebook wondered why President Akufo-Addo will commit over half a billion cedis on a national cathedral project, which he described as the "largest civil excavation in Africa" and rather abandoned a housing project he (Mahama) started at Saglemi in the Greater Accra Region.

"It is unacceptable for Akufo-Addo to spend over half a billion cedis on a national cathedral project that has ultimately failed due to corruption and is now abandoned, yet refuses to commit funds to complete a housing project that will benefit thousands of Ghanaian families," Mr Mahama posted on social media Monday, August 7, 2023.

He said if the Akufo-Addo-led givernment had completed the Saglemi housing project, the project would have offered many Ghanaian families, decent homes to live, saying "Just think about the countless number of Ghanaian families who could have had decent living conditions overr the past 7 years and the individuals who could have had a place to truly call home in Saglemi."

In addition, Mr. Mahama added, "The misplaced priorities of a government that claims it is unable to raise money to complete the Saglemi housing project and yet is willing to spend half a billion cedis on the largest civil excavation in Africa is a humiliating slap in the face of Ghanaians who entrusted Akufo-Addo with their mandate."

For him, "Leaders must always prioritise the well-being of their citizens and ensure that they benefit from government resources and projects, regardless of who initiated them."

He further expressed the believe that the Akufo-Addo-led government intentionally decided not to complete the Saglemi housing project because he (Mahama) initiated the project.

"Knowing the NPP government, they did not want to complete the Saglemi housing project simply because it was initiated by John Mahama and an NDC administration," he stated.