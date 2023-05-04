Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation gives new life to dilapidated Asafo AEDA Basic School

Zadok Kwame Gyesi May - 04 - 2023 , 11:32

For almost 35 years, the Asafo AEDA Basic School in the Agona East District of the Central Region was left in ruins. It did not receive any renovation work, leaving learners and teachers in the school in a state of fear due to the dilapidated nature of the school buildings.

Both learners and teachers waited in despair, hoping that one day, their school building could be given a new facelift to befit a modern classroom. It was dream they banked their hopes on and backed it with fervent prayers on a daily basis.

So, it became a dream ‘come true’ moment for the learners and teachers when Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation, a Christian charitable organisation, in partnership with JODI construction went to conduct needs assessment of the school for an action to be taken.

Even the needs assessment alone gave the teachers and learners in the school some sort of comfort, realising that at least, their plight and prayers had been heard by others.

Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation did not only renovate Asafo AEDA Basic School, they also connected the School to the Ghana Water Company Supply line in the Central Region.

The school had remained in dire need of infrastructural development and basic amenities since 1987.

Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation undertook the gesture to mark its 5th anniversary of operations in the country.

Areas touched

The Christian charitable organisation renovated the six-unit classroom block of the school, replaced the classroom doors, plastered the blocks, completed the design blocks constructions, and also painted the entire school.

Additionally, Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation also provided whiteboards and markers, storage tank to store water, and properly demarcated class 4 and 5.

The pupils of the Asafo AEDA ‘B’ Basic School, who were elated by the gersture welcomed and entertained members of Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation with cultural displays, cadet corps drills, poetry recitals, choreography, and a musical interlude by the school choir.

At the handing over ceremony, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Mr Nicholas Cofie, said the NGO believes in spreading love, hope and smiles, particularly to the underserved communities.

He said the Foundation was founded on the grounds of love, empathy, and hope, which were all inspired by the word of God.

He said since the establishment of the Foundation, many lives and communities had been touched across the country, with more communities in mind to be reached.

Mr Cofie said the organisation had been able to undertake all its projects through the benevolence of its members, who are all dedicated to the cause of serving the vulnerable people and communities in the country.

He said the members of the Foundation had never turned their backs on the Foundation’s efforts to raise funds to undertake projects, commending them and praying to God to fulfil all members who had contributed in one way or the other in serving the vision of the Foundation.

Mr Cofie also commended all the partners of the Foundation, particularly JODI Construction, for always coming to the aid of the Foundation.

5th anniversary

He said the Foundation as part of celebrating its fifth anniversary this year had undertaken 14 projects and was hoping to do more and make impact, hence praising all the team members for their commitment.

Administrator of JODI Construction, Mr Isaac Kojo Nti, in an address, recounted receiving a call from a teacher at the school to come to their aid as they faced challenges.

“Our partnership in executing this project is a testament to the power of collaboration in achieving development goals. By leveraging the resources and expertise of both parties, we were able to successfully renovate the school and make a significant impact on the lives of the pupils and teachers. It takes a collective effort from individuals, organisations, and communities to bring about sustainable development in any society,” he said.

Commendation

The obviously elated Head Teacher of the school, Mr Justice Eninson, commended the Foundation for the gesture, urging other philanthropic organisations to emulate what Myhelp-Yourhelp had done.

He said he cried on the very day he was posted to the school as he wondered how he could cope and teach in such a deplorable school, praying and hoping that one day, someone would come to the aid of the school.

According to him, many letters were sent to appropriate quarters for help but to no avail until Myhelp-Yourhelp came into the picture.

For Mr Eninson, the newly renovated school would boost the morale of both teachers and students to give their best, saying the school’s academic performance would improve significantly with the improved infrastructure and learning environment.

A JHS 2 pupil, Florence Antwi, narrated how they had in times past suffered interferences during lesson time as they had three sets of classes in the same hall without demarcation and how they had to walk for about 45 minutes to fetch water from the Ayensu River, which according to her, was scary because there were times when some of her class and schoolmates fell into the river.

The Chairperson of the ceremony who is also the Chairperson of the School Management Committee (SMC), Mrs. Comfort Asare Baah, commended Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation for such a humanitarian act.

She also called on the PTA to be hopeful and expect more transformation soon, encouraging the students in the school to express their gratitude to the Foundation by performing well in their exams.