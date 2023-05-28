Mion: Families of lynching victims demand justice over witchcraft accusations

Mohammed Fugu May - 28 - 2023 , 09:55

The grieving families of two individuals who were brutally lynched in the Mion District on May 9, 2023, over witchcraft allegations have fervently called for justice to be served for the victims.

In their impassioned plea, the families have appealed to the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The families have expressed their profound sorrow at the loss of their loved ones and believe that swift delivery of justice would provide them with some solace during this difficult time.

According to reports, the tragic incident took place in Zakpalsi, a farming community in the Northern Region, where two individuals, Imoro Safura, a 40-year-old mother of seven, and Mba Cherefo, were mercilessly lynched after being accused of causing illness to a woman in the community, as determined by a soothsayer.

Irate youth from the community attacked Safura at her residence. Sensing the impending danger, she sought refuge at the chief's palace but was ultimately overwhelmed and lynched. Subsequently, the mob pursued Cherefo and ended his life at his own residence.

Adam Fuseini, the spokesperson for the bereaved families, acknowledged that although nothing could bring the deceased back to life, the arrest and prosecution of the culprits, who were members of the community, would provide some measure of relief to the grieving families.

Mr. Fuseini made this impassioned plea when Lariba Zuweira Abudu, the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, visited the families last Friday as part of her tour of the Northern Region, expressing her empathy and solidarity.

Accompanied by the Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Duuti Tuaruka, the Minister visited the community to gather firsthand information about the incident and extend her heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

Hajia Lariba assured the families that justice would be served and informed them that the police had made significant progress in their investigation.

She also advised residents against hastily accusing individuals of witchcraft and encouraged them to seek assistance from appropriate authorities rather than attributing certain occurrences to supernatural causes.

As part of her tour, the Minister paid a courtesy call on Ya-Na Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon, seeking his support in the fight against witchcraft accusations and attacks.

During the visit, she emphasized the crucial need for effective collaboration between the ministry and traditional leaders to promote safety, justice, and social harmony within the community.

In response, the Ya-Na pledged his unwavering support to the campaign to eradicate this menace, highlighting the importance of united efforts in combating the issue.