Savannah Region: Boat tragedy on Black Volta claims one life, 50 others missing

Mohammed Fugu May - 28 - 2023 , 09:24

A tragic incident occurred on the Black Volta River in the Savannah Region, resulting in the loss of one life and the disappearance of 50 individuals.

The victims were said to be travelling from Dorkorchina, an over-bank community in the Bole District to Banda Ahenkro in the Bono East Region when the incident occurred.

The incident which occurred on Saturday afternoon (May 27, 2023) is said to have been caused by overloading.

One person is said to have died, two others survived the incident while about 50 others were still missing as of press time today.

Confirmation

The Bole District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Kipo Sulemana who confirmed the incident, said preliminary investigation revealed that the boat which was overloaded with passengers and goods hit a tree stump in the river and capsized.

He indicated that officials of NADMO and the local folks were currently at the scene searching for missing people.

He added that the community where the incident happened was inaccessible, which was making it difficult for the rescue.

No life jackets

Graphic Online has gathered that none of the passengers on the boat was wearing a life jacket.

Boat and canoe disasters have become a regular occurrence on the Volta Lake across the country.

Most operators of the canoes and boats do not provide life jackets for the passengers to ensure that should there be any emergency, their safety would be assured.

The situation is even made more precarious with the constant overloading of the canoes with passengers, goods and motorbikes."