Foundation donates furniture, computers to Adakura Basic School

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey May - 27 - 2023 , 15:20

The Adakura Basic School in the Bolgatanga East District in the Upper East Region which has been grappling with inadequate furniture, has received sixty furniture and five desktop computers and its accessories from the Silas Amoah Foundation at a brief ceremony.

With over 369 pupils, the primary school, in particular, has over the years did not receive the required furniture to meet the demand of the growing population of the school.

As a result, some of the school pupils due to inadequate furniture were compelled to sit on the floor to take part in academic a development which was a sorry of worry and demotivating for the students.

To address the situation, the foundation thought it wise to provide the furniture to bridge the furniture deficit in the school so that the pupils can sit comfortably in the classroom to study.

Notified of plight

Speaking during the brief ceremony, the founder of the foundation, Mathew Silas Amoah, who hails from the community, said he was notified about the plight of some of the pupils in the school having to lie on the floor to study due to lack of furniture.

He said “ in today’s era, it is unacceptable for school children to lie on the floor to study in their quest to acquire basic education”, noting “ so as an indigene, I decided to come to their rescue by providing the furniture to the school”.

“Undoubtedly, since government is overstretched in addressing the myriad of challenges confronting the education sector, it is incumbent upon private individuals and non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to come on board to assist in that regard” he said.

Neglect

He noted that the school has been neglected although the school which is one of the oldest schools in the district and produced many individuals who are currently occupying high positions in the society.

However, he assured the school authorities that the foundation will always be at their beck and call in tackling some of their challenges so as to enhance teaching and learning.

On the computers, he indicated that they were meant to assist the school in the practical teaching of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Gratitude

The headmistress of the primary school, Celina Baba, who could not hide her joy, thanked the foundation for responding to their distress call for furniture as it would put an end to pupils sitting on the floor to study and others bringing stools to school to sit on them to learn.

For his part, the headteacher of the Junior High School, Safianu Yakubu, said the items donated by the foundation will go a long way to improve academic activities in the school.