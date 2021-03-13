Madina: Private company constructs culvert for residents

A private company, Decorbuild Limited, has fixed a culvert for the people of Fimreamour, a community within La- Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA) near Accra.
The culvert will improve access to the road network among commuters in the municipality.
The project, according to the director of Decorbuild, Mr Siaw Nartey is valued at GHS7,000.
National Development
Handing over the project to the community located in Madina on Friday, March 12, 2021, Mr Nartey underscored the need for individuals to contribute to national development.
According to him, his outfit manages one of the largest transport terminals in the municipality and as a result, "we owe it a duty contribute to the community's development".
"I didn't hesitate to fix the bridge when the Assemblyman of the area called on me. We are going to rehabilitate the lorry park in earnest, starting with the construction of a mosque for our Muslim brothers in the terminal".
Gratitude
On his part, the Assembly of Tatanaa South Electoral Area, in LaNMMA, Mr Yakubu Abdul-Jalil, expressed his gratitude to the management of Decorbuild.
"On behalf of the municipality and my office, we acknowledge your gesture and urge other institutions to contribute their corporate social responsibility to the nation's development".
He said the municipality needs the support of every resident to develop.