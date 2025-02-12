Previous article: I regret choosing teaching – Asuoso SHS Teacher stabbed in eye by student speaks out

LIST: The 5 investigations involving Ken Ofori-Atta that have led to him being declared a fugitive

Feb - 12 - 2025

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, a "wanted fugitive".

At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday morning (Feb 12, 2025), the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng disclosed that all indications suggest Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has absconded from Ghana in an attempt to evade investigations into alleged corruption.

“OSP declares Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta a wanted fugitive. Mr. Ofori-Atta, you have two choices—you can return to the jurisdiction voluntarily or face the consequences,” Mr. Agyebeng stated.

Below are the five key cases involving Ken Ofori-Atta, as outlined by the Special Prosecutor:

1. Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited & GRA Contract

Mr. Ofori-Atta is under investigation regarding contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for the stated purpose of enhancing revenue assurance in the downstream petroleum sector, upstream petroleum production, and the minerals and metals resources value chain.

2. ECG and Beijing Technology Limited Contract Termination

The OSP is probing the termination of a distribution loss reduction and network improvement project contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Beijing Technology Limited.

3. National Cathedral Project

Mr. Ofori-Atta is also being investigated over procurement of contractors, materials, activities, and payments in relation to the controversial National Cathedral project.

4. Procurement of Ambulances

The former Finance Minister is linked to investigations into contracts awarded by the Ministry of Health (originally initiated by the Ministry for Special Development Initiatives) to Service Ghana Auto Group Limited for the purchase, after-sales service, and maintenance of 307 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 305 CDI ambulances for the National Ambulance Service.

5. GRA’s Tax Refund Account Payments

The OSP is probing payments made from and the utilization of the Ghana Revenue Authority’s tax refund account.

Following these allegations, Ken Ofori-Atta has been declared a fugitive, with the Special Prosecutor demanding his immediate return to Ghana to face investigations.

"Ladies and gentlemen of the media the fugitive's name is Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori Atta," the Special Prosecutor said.

