Ken Ofori-Atta: Special Prosecutor declares former Finance Minister wanted 
Ken Ofori-Atta: Special Prosecutor declares former Finance Minister wanted 
Featured

Ken Ofori-Atta: Special Prosecutor declares former Finance Minister a wanted fugitive

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson 1 minute read

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta a "wanted fugitive".

At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday morning (Feb 12, 2025), the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, revealed that all indications pointed out that Mr Ofori-Atta has absconded the country in an attempt not to avail himself to investigations over alleged corruption. 

“OSP declares Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori Attah a wanted fugitive, Mr Ofori Atta, you have two choices, you can return to the jurisdiction voluntarily or face the consequences,” Mr Agyebeng said.

LIST: The 5 investigations involving Ken Ofori-Atta that have led to him being declared a fugitive

The Special Prosecutor also refuted media reports which claimed that officials from the OSP had raided Ofori-Atta’s residence on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Advertisement

He alleged that the raid was staged by the former Finance Minister in a ruse to mislead the public and court disaffection towards the work of the OSP.

More to follow...

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |