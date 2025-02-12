Previous article: LIST: The 5 investigations involving Ken Ofori-Atta that have led to him being declared a fugitive

Featured

Ken Ofori-Atta: Special Prosecutor declares former Finance Minister a wanted fugitive

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Feb - 12 - 2025 , 10:52 1 minute read

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta a "wanted fugitive".

At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday morning (Feb 12, 2025), the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, revealed that all indications pointed out that Mr Ofori-Atta has absconded the country in an attempt not to avail himself to investigations over alleged corruption.

“OSP declares Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori Attah a wanted fugitive, Mr Ofori Atta, you have two choices, you can return to the jurisdiction voluntarily or face the consequences,” Mr Agyebeng said.

The Special Prosecutor also refuted media reports which claimed that officials from the OSP had raided Ofori-Atta’s residence on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Advertisement

He alleged that the raid was staged by the former Finance Minister in a ruse to mislead the public and court disaffection towards the work of the OSP.

More to follow...