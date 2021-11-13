Life as a security capo - Francis Poku shares experience with Daily Graphic

Former Minister in charge of National Security, Mr Francis Poku, recently turned 80. The Daily Graphic’s Political Editor, Albert K. Salia, caught up with him at home to congratulate him on chalking up that great milestone.
During the visit, Mr Poku shared with the paper his personal life and long stint with the country’s intelligence and security services, where he eventually ended up as the National Security Coordinator and the Minister for National Security. Below are excerpts of the interview granted.
Albert K. Salia (AKS): Good Afternoon Mr Poku. Congratulations on your 80th birthday. We pray for God’s blessings and continuous good health for you and the family.
Mr Francis Poku (FP): Amen.
AKS: Today we are here to have an interview and chit-chat with you to know more about the man Francis Poku. A lot of people have heard the name but we are here to find out the personality behind that name for the ordinary man and woman to know who he is.
FP: Well, thank you very much.
I was born in Kumasi and schooled in Kumasi. I went to Opoku Ware Secondary School from 1957 to 1963.
I was brought up as a Catholic. I was a Mass server (altar boy), the President of Catholic Youth Organisation and a member of the Legion of Mary. So I was brought up as a traditional Catholic. Then I went to the University of Ghana getting to 1967.
It was quite exciting looking back. Because that is where I met a lot of personalities who ended up in politics, like the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the late President Mills, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, the late Dr Kwame Amoako-Tuffuor and Professor Ivan Addae-Mensah and so it was quite exciting.
So you realise that the persons who moved around on campus, enjoyed each other’s company and we ended up in various kinds of political situations.
So in 1968, I joined the Special Branch, which was part of the Ghana Police Service. There were three divisions then, the Special Branch responsible for National Security, then of course we had the Criminal Investigations Department and then the uniform branch of the service. I worked with seven governments.
When I joined the national security service, the National Liberation Council took over from the Nkrumah regime. So I joined at a very difficult time of this country because it was a transition government preparing the country for democratic politics.
In 1982, I left for the United Kingdom and of course it was after 19 years that I came back to be the National Security Coordinator first, and later as Minister of National Security.
AKS: So can you share with us some of your family experiences and dreams while you were growing up?
FP: Well obviously, you have to combine so many things as a person. Your own personal life, your family, as a family person married with children, as well as your church. Spiritual and moral life also matter and then of course, the national security service; working to identify the challenges confronting the country and working with other security agencies to try and come out with policies and advice that will help the government.
In a way, you are seeking perfection for your country in the same way we seek perfection for our lives. So I can see that kind of similarity. In the church, we are seeking perfection for love, spirituality and moral life.
There are some challenges of disunity and instability and so we want the citizens to get on with their normal lives because with instability and disunity, they cannot achieve their temporal and eternal goals.
Please read the full interview in today's [Saturday, November 13, 2021] edition of the Daily Graphic newspaper or on Graphic NewsPlus App.