Vice-President inaugurates early warning centre

A new national centre for the coordination of early warning and response mechanism has been inaugurated in Accra.
It would warn the government of the threats to human security and propose appropriate actions
The centre is also to coordinate and ensure the monitoring of the implementation of responses to warning at the national and regional level.
The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who inaugurated the centre at Cantonments after a ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday, gave an assurance that the government would continue to provide the needed logistical support to ensure that the centre played its role within the framework of the ECOWAS early warning and response system.
The coming into being of the centre followed the endorsement by the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government at its meeting held in Accra.
Dr Bawumia, who was addressing members of the task force and other stakeholders, expressed the hope that through the efforts of all the 15 early warning centres, the community would have first-hand information aimed at helping to resolve the numerous conflicts and crisis in the sub-region.
To guarantee the existence of the centre across political regimes, he said, the centre had been established by an Act of Parliament referred to as the National Centre for Coordination of Early Warning and Response Mechanism 2021, Act 1070 which was passed by the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana on August 6, 2021 and subsequently signed into law by the President.
The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, Madam Finda Koroma, was grateful to the task force and the other interested parties for their support towards the conclusion of the process.