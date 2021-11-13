Police Recruitment: Successful applicants to write tests on Sunday

The Police Administration says all successful applicants in its ongoing recruitment exercise will take written tests on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at designated centres.
The tests represent the next stage of the recruitment process and follows the release of the results of applicants who underwent the recent screening and documentation exercise.
In a statement announcing the coming tests, the Police Administration urged all applicants to check their results from their online portals.
It said applicants whose results indicate that they had been successful during the physical and documentation screening stage would be those to write the examination on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
The examination is to be taken at 11:am at the various centers and all successful applicants are required to report at their designated examination centres at 08:00 am prompt to undergo identification and to be seated by 10:00 am.
Candidates for the examination are to report at the designated examination centres with a print out of their examination chits, along with pens, pencils, an eraser and a rule.
They are also required to submit a recently taken passport-sized photograph.
The Police Administration used the opportunity to wish all unsuccessful applicants the best of luck next time.