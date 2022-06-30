Latex Foam donates to Sharubutu Islamic Institute

Foam manufacturer, Latex Foam, has donated 30 pieces of mattresses to the newly constructed Sharubutu Salibu Salam Islamic Institute.
The institute, founded by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, is intended to promote Islamic upbringing and training towards the improvement of moral and spiritual improvement of society.
Located at Djorman, a fishing community near Weija in the Greater Accra Region, its chief goals include helping students to memorise and learn the fundamental teachings of the Quran.
The Export Manager of Latex Foam, Dr Yakubu Diomande, who presented the items on behalf of the company, said the gesture was part of Latex Foam’s corporate social responsibility “towards a good cause”.
He added that the gesture was to help with the smooth running of the institute.
“We consider it an honour to be given the opportunity to contribute towards this institute, and also to show our support,” he said.
Supporting initiative
Dr Diomande said Latex Foam had become more than a family to the office of the National Chief Imam, and that the company would continue to support his initiatives to improve the wellbeing of the Muslim community and society in general.
He commended the Chief Imam for initiating the project, saying it would help many young Muslims to learn the right teachings of Islam and in so doing show to the world what the Islamic religion was all about.
The items were received by the institute’s board, led by Risikatu Vanderpuije, with the support of other members, including Mustapha Abdul-Latif Sanni; Ismaila Aburo Dan-Raki; Abdul-Latif Abdul Salam; Alhaji Latif Abdulsalam, and Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu.
Mrs Vanderpuije expressed gratitude to Latex Foam on behalf of the Chief Imam for the donation, and prayed that the company would flourish and keep on growing.
She said Latex Foam had become a trusted and reliable ally of the Chief Imam’s office, always ready to support the activities of the office.