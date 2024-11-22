Featured

VIDEO: Suspected daylight forex bureau robbery at Abeka Lapaz

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Nov - 22 - 2024 , 14:36

The police on Friday afternoon responded to what was a suspected daylight armed robbery incident, at a forex bureau at Abeka Lapaz in Accra. Two suspected armed robbers, had reportedly entered the Raman Forex Bureau near the Las Palmas area of the busy Abeka Lapaz enclave.

Reports indicated the robbers had asked the workers at the forex bureau to hand over all cash at hand when they entered, pointing the guns they were holding at them,

Advertisement

While inside the forex bureau in the busy business area, some eyewitnesses outside mustered courage and managed to lock the outside door, trapping the suspected robbers and workers inside the forex bureau. They went ahead and informed the police about the robbery incident.

The incident happened around midday in the busy area, which also has a Total Energy fuel filling station around.

First police responders numbering about 20 arrived at the scene, followed by another batch also numbering about 20 at a time the robbers and the workers were thought to be still inside the forex bureau.

The police surrounded the area and cleared the enclosure, pushing eyewitnesses beyond the cordoned area.

They used about 20 minutes strategizing on how to enter the forex bureau, located on the ground floor of the storey building to disarm the robbers.

While planning all these, more armed and intelligence gathering police officers arrived at the scene.

However, when they managed to enter, they only found the workers of the forex bureau inside.

The suspected armed robbers were no where to be found, according to reports.

The police however, reportedly retrieved footages captured by CCTV cameras located in the forex bureau for analysis.

The police are yet to comment on the incident.

Watch the attached video below

VIDEO - Daylight forex bureau robbery at Abeka Lapaz https://t.co/2pHUKRynFW pic.twitter.com/F8AYagLcoi — DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) November 22, 2024

more details to follow...

Writer's email: [email protected]

Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh