Land guards clash with wood sellers at Taifa junction

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Sep - 20 - 2023 , 10:35

A clash between some land guards and wood sellers at Taifa junction in Accra on Wednesday morning has reportedly resulted in the death of one person with injuries to many others.

Graphic Online gathers that the landlady, whose property the wood sellers operate on at Taifa junction is trying to evict the wood sellers from there.

But the wood sellers are not ready to move and have been protesting.

On Monday morning, suspected land guards reportedly stormed the area to forcibly eject the wood sellers.

Some eyewitnesses have told Graphic Online that the said land guards, some of whom were armed fired shots.

It was during that moment that some people got injured in the clash and one person reportedly was hit.

The wood sellers in return attacked the land guards and vandalised the vehicle they brought to the scene [Watch the attached video.

The police later responded to restore calm to the area.

The wood sellers told Graphic Online that they have no where to go and that they have been paying rent to the land owner.

The incident extended unto the highway and therefore and caused a gridlock on the N6 Highway that connects Nsawam in the Eastern Region to Accra.

