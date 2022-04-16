Kwahu Easter: Police visibility high in Kwahu

There is a heavy security presence on routes leading to and within the Kwahu Traditional Area.
The uniformed police officers were seen on routes leading to Kwahu including Suhum, Anyinam, Osino and Nkawkaw directing traffic and enforcing road traffic regulations.
Their presence forms part of the strategy of the Ghana Police Service to ensure the safety of revellers during the Kwahu Easter celebrations.
Within the Kwahu Traditional Area, the officers are operating out of the Kwahu Easter Joint Patrol Command near Mpraeso.
At the Odweanoma Paragliding Centre, the Daily Graphic observed heavy security presence on the route leading to the entrance of the Southern Scarp Forest Reserve as well uniformed Policemen at the car park and the paragliding take-off point.
Security measures
The Police had in a statement issued on April 14, 2022, said it had put in place additional security arrangements for the celebrations in Kwahu to cover the Paragliding event at the Odweanoma Mountain and other traditional Easter activities in Kwahu.
The statement added that all Regional Commands, with the support of the National Operations, the MTTD and the Police Intelligence Directorate are working to ensure that all persons who travel to mark Easter do so in safety.