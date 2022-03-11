Ketu North Municipal Hospital starts operation

The 60-bed Ketu North Municipal Hospital in the Volta Region has formally started operations.
The hospital will start with 50 staff, including a medical doctor, four midwives and 16 nurses.
It will provide out-patient services, including eye and dental services, public health services, antenatal care and transition services.
At the inauguration ceremony at Weta last Wednesday, the Medical Superintendent in charge of the hospital, Dr Wilson Edem Sarbah, said the facility was now ready for full-scale healthcare delivery.
The front view of the Ketu North Municipal Hospital
He said the hospital initially had issues with seed money, source of water in the area and the absence of staff accommodation.
Solution
However, Dr Sarbah said the joint efforts of the Municipal Director of Health Services, Justin Sefakor Alornyo; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North, Dr James Klutse Avedzi and the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Timothy Letsa, had resolved the challenges.
He said the MP had provided funds for a borehole project near the hospital to ensure sustainable water supply at the facility.
Dr Sarbah added that a prominent citizen of the area, Kwamega Atokple Gabriel Tanko, also donated three air conditioners to the general stores and pharmacy to help preserve medications and non-drug consumables.
He appealed to the people to support with cash and in kind towards the service delivery to the about 114,000 population of the area.
Dr Avedzi donated GH¢20,000 towards the hospital’s operation.