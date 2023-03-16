Kennedy Agyapong wants Prez Akufo-Addo, VP Bawumia to apologise to dismissed Minister Adu Boahen

GraphicOnline Mar - 16 - 2023 , 08:43

Kennedy Agyapong, a member of parliament for Assin Central and a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to apologize to Charles Adu Boahen, a former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

Mr Agyapong believes that Adu Boahen's dismissal, which followed an exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was unfair and unjust.

This call from Mr Agyapong comes after a High Court in Accra dismissed a GH¢25 million defamatory suit against him by Anas.

He said: “I think the NPP, President Akufo-Addo and the Vice President should apologize to Adu Boahen for what they have done to him because of a simple thing that Anas did.

"They have disgraced Adu Boahen and based on the judgement, the President must apologize to him. They cannot sacrifice innocent people like that”.

The judge described Anas' work as "investigative terrorism" rather than investigative journalism.

Mr Agyapong took the opportunity to express his belief that Adu Boahen was treated unfairly and that the NPP, President Akufo-Addo, and the Vice President should apologize to him.

Mr Adu Boahen was dismissed from his position in November 2022 after allegations were made against him in Anas' exposé titled "Galamsey Economy."

The exposé allegedly captured Adu Boahen asking an investor to pay him $200,000 for a meeting with the Vice President. Adu Boahen was also alleged to have promised the investor that some of his relatives would be employed to enable his investment to begin early.

After the allegations were made, Vice President Dr. Bawumia called for Adu Boahen to be summarily dismissed and investigated. The President referred the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.