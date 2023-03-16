Why ECG is closing its offices for one month from March 20

GraphicOnline Mar - 16 - 2023 , 09:09

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will shut down all its offices nationwide, starting from Monday, March 20, 2023.

The utility provider in a public notice said the temporary closure was aimed at conducting a revenue mobilization exercise that will span a month and end on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

During this exercise, the ECG will focus on all categories of customers who owe them money, including state-owned enterprises, with special teams monitoring and prosecuting customers who attempt to disrupt the exercise or undertake illegal self-reconnections after disconnection.

The head office, regional and district offices, except for customer service centres, will be affected to ensure the full participation of the management and staff.

The ECG is urging its customers to pay their bills promptly to avoid disconnection and subsequent reconnection fees.

The company warned that customers who refuse to pay their outstanding bills, even after being served with a final demand notice, will face legal action.

The ECG also advised customers to settle their debts to the company promptly, as it will not hesitate to prosecute any customer who fails to comply.

Read the entire statement below;