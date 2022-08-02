Japan donates 23 vehicles to Police Service

The Japanese government has donated 23 vehicles to the Ghana Police Service to support the institution in its work of protecting lives and properties.
The vehicles include four station wagons and 19 double-cabin pick-up trucks with digital communications systems.
The donation of the vehicles, worth about $1,869,000, formed part of Japan’s objective of promoting human security, a project under a Grant Aid for the Economic and Social Development programme of that country.
The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mochizuki Hisanobu, handed over the keys to the vehicles to the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, who in turn, presented them to the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, at the forecourt of the Police Headquarters in Accra yesterday[August 1, 2022].
Partnership
Mr Mochizuki said while the Japanese government recognised the key role being played by the police to ensure peace and security in the country, there was the need to form strong partnerships to build the capacity of the service and adequately resource it to continue with its good works.
He described issues of human security, which he said was the guiding principle of Japan's development cooperation, as being significant to Ghana’s growth.
“Human security, which Japan has been advocating on the world stage, is a concept that focuses on people, especially the vulnerable, who we need to protect and empower. We believe that without peace and security, people’s livelihoods will be compromised and they cannot live happily in dignity as they should,” he added.
Mr Mochizuki commended the IGP and his team for their hard work and pledged his country’s preparedness to further deepen its collaboration with Ghana to sustain the latter’s enviable accolade as a peaceful country.
He entreated the police to ensure that the vehicles were not only maintained but also used for the intended purpose.
Gratitude
Mr Dery expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for the donation and said the vehicles would facilitate the movement of the police to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.
He also gave an assurance that the vehicles would be used judiciously to help reduce crime in the country, among other objectives.
The minister also expressed appreciation to the IGP for helping to improve the capacity of the police, while urging the public to support the police to continue to carry out their mandate of protecting and ensuring the safety of all.