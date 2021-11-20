James Dadzie goes home today

A pre-burial service has been held for the Managing Director of G-PAK Ltd, James Kwame Edu Dadzie at the head office of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) in Accra yesterday.
A cortege made up of a hearse and other saloon cars carrying family members arrived at the GCGL at about 4 p.m. to a waiting group of staff mourners.
It was Mr Dadzie’s last visit to his place of work, the company whose fortunes he largely helped to turn around.
The short service was well attended by the top leadership, managers and staff of the GCGL as well as management and staff of its subsidiary, G-PAK Ltd.
Burial service
Today, a burial service will be held at the Garrison Methodist – Presbyterian Church, Burma Camp, Accra.
Put your house in order
A staff and minister of the gospel, Rev. Daniel Sebik, led the gathering in prayers before he gave a short exhortation, “Put your house in order”.
The message admonished the mourners to prepare themselves and put their houses in order because death was inevitable.
“Our brother James Dadzie was a good and hardworking man, but we will all lie one day like him. The most important thing is for us to put our houses in order,” Rev. Sebik admonished.
Amidst singing of hymns, staff filed past the casket in the hearse before a prayer was offered for the departed colleague, friend and brother.
Career
Educated at Achimota Primary, Swedru Secondary School and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Mr Dadzie, Joe Dee as he was affectionately called, completed the Ghana Military Academy Regular Career Course Intake 35 in November 1991, but did not commission into the Ghana Army.
He chartered a career instead in the printing industry and worked with Eddy’s Press at Odorkor, Accra, Safeway Printing Press at Osu, co-founded Creative Dimensions, IKAM Ltd, AMSCO in Nigeria, Superflux International Ltd, both in Nigeria and Ghana, before joining G-PAK in 2012.
He is survived by a wife, Deborah, and two children, Jason and Deanette.