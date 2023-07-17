Israeli Embassy launches 2023 Green Innovation Competition to empower young innovators in Ghana

GraphicOnline Jul - 17 - 2023 , 13:36

The Israeli Embassy in Ghana has announced the launch of the 2023 Israeli Green Innovation Competition (IGIC), in collaboration with the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement.

This prestigious competition, now in its fourth year, aims to recognize and empower young individuals and organizations in Ghana who are driving innovative solutions in environmental conservation and agriculture. The IGIC seeks to promote Israel's expertise in agriculture and innovation while fostering growth in these sectors within Ghana.

Israel's global reputation for innovation and commitment to agriculture is unparalleled, making it a source of inspiration for people around the world. The Israeli Green Innovation Competition showcases the synergy between these two fields, with a specific focus on startups in the agriculture and horticulture sectors. This competition aligns perfectly with Israel's mission to stimulate innovation and support the advancement of agriculture in Ghana, contributing to sustainable development and economic growth.

Her Excellency Shlomit Sufa, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, highlighted the dual purpose of the competition, stating, "The Israeli Green Innovation Competition not only rewards innovativeness but also seeks to inspire and encourage young Ghanaians to embrace innovation and actively participate in the agricultural and horticultural sectors." Ambassador Sufa emphasized that by supporting the ideas of Ghanaian youth and providing them with a platform to be heard, the Israeli Embassy aims to create employment opportunities and enable positive community impact.

Ms. Esther A N Cobbah, CEO of Stratcomm Africa and convener of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, expressed her pride in the longstanding partnership between Stratcomm Africa and the Israeli Embassy. She said, "Through the competition, we have witnessed incredible talent among young Ghanaians. Together, we can push ourselves to innovate and find sustainable solutions to develop our nation. We appreciate the continued commitment of the Israeli Embassy to this competition."

Participants in the Israeli Green Innovation Competition have the opportunity to win exciting prizes that will propel them toward success. The top-performing participants will receive a fully paid trip to Israel, where they will engage in industry-related conferences, meetings, and excursions. This immersive experience enables the winners to learn best practices, forge valuable connections, and explore potential investments for their businesses.

Applications for the Israeli Green Innovation Competition are now open and will be accepted from July 3rd to August 4th, 2023. Young innovators and entrepreneurs in Ghana who have groundbreaking ideas and solutions in agriculture and horticulture are encouraged to showcase their talents and compete for the chance to win exciting prizes.

Interested applicants can find more information and register at www.gardenandflowergh.com/igic/registration.

The grand finale of the Israeli Green Innovation Competition will take place on Sunday, September 3rd, 2023, at the Efua Sutherland Children's Park in Accra. The event will be part of the closing ceremony of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show, scheduled from August 30th to September 3rd, 2023.