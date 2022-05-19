Information Ministry condemns attack on Benya FM’s presenter: Calls for immediate action against perpetrators

The Ministry of Information has condemned the attack on Benya FM’s presenter who was assaulted by unnamed men during an on-air programme last Monday.
It has therefore called on the District Police Command to promptly investigate and prosecute the alleged perpetrators accordingly.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the Ministry said the action by the thugs was unnecessary and without justification.
“The Ministry of Information condemns the reported assault in no uncertain terms and urges the police to promptly investigate and prosecute the alleged perpetrators accordingly,” the Ministry said.
It described as totally unacceptable the attack on the broadcaster and says “there is no justification whatsoever for a broadcaster to be assaulted simply for doing his work.”
Some unknown men attacked Osofo Blessing, a presenter with Benya FM in Elmina over reports that the radio station was discussing matters of non-availability of premix fuel and how those who are not fishermen were given the product to the detriment of fishers who need it.
This, according to the statement, Deputy Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar has spoken to the manager of the station and the District Police Commander, both of whom are working together to investigate the incident and ensure that the suspects are brought to book.