Let’s bear the youth in prayers - Pastor

The General Overseer of the Calvary Victory Hour Centre International in Kumasi, Very Rev. Dr Peter Yaw Ofori, has urged clergymen to pray for the youth, as many of them are going wayward.
He said it was about time the minds and hearts of the youth were moved towards the kingdom of Jesus Christ.
“These days the youth are only interested in quick money, and they would do anything to get it unlike our time when we were focused on kingdom business and things concerning the work of God.
“In our time, our parents ensured that we were focused on things of the kingdom but these days much as parents are trying, the youth are only interested in going wayward and involving themselves in things such as occultism,” he said in an interview.
Occultism
Very Rev. Dr Ofori observed that right from junior high school to senior high school and the university, many of the youth of today were involved in occultism.
“Recently, we heard that students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology used their school fees to do business and wanted to get profit from their businesses before paying their fees. They are involved in all sorts of bets and gambling, and that is rather unfortunate,” he lamented.
He called on all pastors and Christians to pray for the youth to turn around.
“Let us all bear the youth in prayers otherwise it won’t end well for them,” he said.
“As Paul said in 2 Timothy 3:15-17, if we don’t pray for the youth, we will lose a lot of them. We at the Calvary Victory Hour Centre have taken it upon ourselves to pray for the youth from this year till 2025 to get them focused and their minds turned on the things of Jesus Christ so that they will be saved,” he added.
Very Rev. Dr Ofori entreated other churches to do the same so that the youth could be saved from destruction because “they are our future leaders and we need them to be focused on the things of Christ and nothing else.”
He also urged Ghanaians not to take the peace in the country for granted as it was very precious and needed for the socio-economic development of the country.