IGP, Midland management in closed door meeting over police assault on client

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr David Asante Apeatu, and some members of the Police Management Board are locked up in a closed door meeting with the management of the Midland Savings and Loans Limited at the Ghana Police Service Headquarters in Accra.
The agenda of the meeting is not known but it is suspected to be centred on the assault of a woman, Patient Osafo, a client of the bank, in the banking hall of the financial institution last Thursday by a policeman, Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor.Follow @Graphicgh
The meeting is being held ahead of the IGP's visit later to the head office of Midland Savings and Loans Limited at East Legon, near Shiashie, where the assault took place.
Although the meeting is not open to the media, representatives of media houses have thronged the headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.
The police, especially the Public Affiars Directorate have been tight lipped about the issue.
So far the Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service has issued two press statements since the a video of the incident went viral on social media last Friday while the Midland Savings and Loans Company has also issued two press releases.
While the police condemned the act and assured the public of making all investigations public the financial institution has also apologised for the assault on their client by the policeman who was on guard duties at the time.
Midlands Savings and Loans has promised to work with the police to ensure that the issue was settled and the client was duly compensated.
Following the incident some social media users, especially, women have been campaigning for all women who bank with the savings and loans company to boycott their services.
Yet, the company has said it has suspended five members of staff of the company who were present and looked on when the incident took place while assuring its clients of quality service.
The Policeman, Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor, is currently in police custody while investigations into the case continues.