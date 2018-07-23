Rotaract Club of Accra Labone donates to Echoing Hills Village on Mandela Day

The Rotaract Club of Accra Labone has donated items worth hundreds of cedis to the Echoing Hills Village at Madina in Accra to mark Nelson Mandela Day celebrated worldwide.
Speaking at the brief ceremony to donate the items, President of the Club, Albert Amekudzi said "As Rotaract, we will continue to abide by the philosophy of Mandela Day so long as it continues to be about service to humanity."
Mr. Amekudzi stated that they were humbled to join about 100 Rotaract clubs and over 1000 individuals worldwide through the initiative of the Rotaract Club of Dombivli Midtown Youth, India to put smiles on the faces of students of Echoing Hills Village.
According to the president, other Rotaract clubs across the world marked the day through various activities in their communities.
He stressed the need to “share the love we have, and show kindness to each other because this is the expression of brotherhood and sisterhood which gives everyone inner peace” and added that the group would return with a bigger package.
Marigold Cobbina, a resident social worker who received the team, thanked the group for the donation and said the village houses disabled children and orphans.
Ms. Cobbina stated that the village has been in existence for over 20 years taking care of children without homes and those with special needs to help them.
She added that “so far we’ve had a lot of success stories, some of them were able to finish tertiary schools and once a while do come over to visit. Others are also doing bead training and we have even employed them to help others.”
A Past President of Rotaract Club of Accra Labone, Ekow Quandzie in his remarks said Nelson Mandela is celebrated worldwide for his fight for equal right and freedom; the club is celebrating him with the donation to the village.
“The intention behind our action is valuable and we are here to offer our support to you for the great work you are doing,” Mr. Quandzie said.
The group presented food items, veronica buckets and also thought the children basic hand washing techniques.
Mandela Day is a global call to action that celebrates the idea that each individual has the power to transform the world, the ability to make an impact. The Mandela Day campaign message is: Nelson Mandela has fought for social justice for 67 years.