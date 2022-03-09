How to file a complaint at the Office of the Special Prosecutor

Members of the public who want to file corruption-related offences with the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) can do so via the OSP website.
The offences to be filed include those committed by public officials, politically exposed persons, private persons and legal persons.
Here are some steps to follow in order to file a complaint on the OSP site.
1. Type 'osp.gov.gh' in the search pane on any browser.
2. Select 'click here to file a complaint'
3. Choose whether to report as anonymous or as yourself
4. Full in your personal information
5. Choose a category
6. Enter full report
7. Attach supporting files: video, pictures and documents
8. Enter contact details
9. Click on submit report
One can also submit the report directly to; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.