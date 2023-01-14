GRIDCo working to restore power, parts of country without electricity

Engineers of the Ghana GRID Company (GRIDCo) are working to restore normal power supply following a systems disturbance which occurred on Saturday (January 14, 2023) morning.
GRIDCo in a press release said a raging bush fire under its high voltage lines near Tarkwa had been identified as the source of the power line trips.
The power cuts have been reported in some parts of the Greater Accra Region, Central Region, Oti Region, Western Region, Volta Region and the Ashanti region.
"The outage occurred after GRIDCo's 330kV Aboadze - Anwomaso line tripped followed by a number of lines in the western corridor of the grid triggering a system disturbance causing all thermal plants and Bui generators and customer loads to trip," the electricity transmission company said in the press release.
"A raging bushfire under GRIDCo's high-voltage lines near Tarkwa has been identified as the source of the power line trips. A fire tender from Tarkwa Goldfields is on site to bring the fire under control.
"Meanwhile, restoration of the grid commenced immediately and efforts are ongoing to restore power to all affected areas and customers. GRIDCO sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused by this incidence and is working to restore normal power supply".