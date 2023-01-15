GRIDCo restores power after raging bush fire caused nationwide outage

After about six hours of power outage in many parts of Ghana on Saturday, the Ghana GRID Company Limited (GRIDCo) was able to restore power to all affected areas by 6pm.
"GRIDCo's National Interconnected Transmission has also been fully restored and is stable," the company said in a statement on Saturday.
Giving an update on the development, GRIDCo in a statement issued by its Corporate Communications Section said “as of 17:57GMT [on Saturday, January 14, 2023] power has been restored to all areas earlier affected by the outage to its Transmission Lines”.
GRIDCo in an earlier press release said a raging bush fire under its high voltage lines near Tarkwa was identified as the source of the power line trips.
The power cuts were reported in some parts of the Greater Accra Region, Central Region, Oti Region, Western Region, Volta Region and the Ashanti region.
"The outage occurred after GRIDCo's 330kV Aboadze - Anwomaso line tripped followed by a number of lines in the western corridor of the grid triggering a system disturbance causing all thermal plants and Bui generators and customer loads to trip," the electricity transmission company said in the press release.
"A raging bushfire under GRIDCo's high-voltage lines near Tarkwa has been identified as the source of the power line trips. A fire tender from Tarkwa Goldfields is on site to bring the fire under control.