Greater Accra Minister reintroduces National Sanitation Day, Cleanest City Award

GraphicOnline Feb - 04 - 2025 , 06:54 2 minutes read

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, has announced the reintroduction of the National Sanitation Day and the Cleanest City Award as part of efforts to improve environmental sanitation in the region.

Speaking during an engagement with the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) on her first day in office, she stated that the initiative aligns with the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s "Clean Up Ghana" agenda.

According to her, a Regional Sanitation Day will be observed on the last Friday of every month to promote cleanliness and proper waste management across the region.

Ocloo emphasised that sanitation and waste management would be a key performance indicator (KPI) for all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), stressing the need for a more competitive and responsible approach to environmental cleanliness.

She further revealed that her administration would implement a comprehensive sanitation policy, which includes waste segregation and the provision of garbage bags and bins in public places and homes.

Additionally, the capacities of sanitation and waste management departments within the MMDAs will be strengthened to enhance efficiency. She added that social and behavioural change campaigns would be intensified to educate citizens on proper sanitation practices.

The Minister also highlighted her commitment to strengthening local governance by working closely with traditional authorities, religious organisations, and other stakeholders to deepen decentralisation.

She explained that MMDAs would be empowered to improve revenue generation for sustainable development, while sub-district structures such as zonal and area councils would be reinforced to enhance participatory governance.

On security, Ocloo, who also chairs the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), assured that she would collaborate with security agencies to maintain peace and order in accordance with the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (Act 1030).

She also pledged to intensify the provision and replacement of streetlights across the region to improve visibility, reduce crime, and enhance road safety.

As part of her economic development strategy, Ocloo announced plans to work with MMDCEs to drive local economic development, with a particular focus on supporting women entrepreneurs.

She expressed her intention to collaborate with the Women’s Bank to foster innovation and promote women-owned businesses.

Additionally, she revealed plans to facilitate trade fairs in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Ghana Tourism Authority, Ministry of Trade, and Ghana Enterprise Agency to promote local businesses.

Ocloo called on civil society organisations, the private sector, and the media to support her administration in transforming the Greater Accra Region.

She expressed confidence that through collective effort, Greater Accra would become a cleaner, safer, and more prosperous region for all.