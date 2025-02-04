Featured

WFP receives $5million from Korea to support drought-affected families in Ghana

GraphicOnline Feb - 04 - 2025 , 07:13 2 minutes read

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has received a $5 million contribution (over GH¢80 million) from the Republic of Korea to provide lifesaving food and nutrition assistance to 187,000 people affected by drought in northern Ghana.

This intervention comes at a critical time when soaring food prices and widespread crop and livestock losses due to prolonged dry spells have worsened food insecurity in the region. The hardest-hit areas include Bono, Bono East, Oti, Northern, North-East, Savannah, Upper East, and Upper West, with an estimated one million people (approximately 3% of Ghana’s total population) impacted.

“The prolonged dry spell in northern Ghana has created an urgent need for support among affected families. With soaring inflation and currency depreciation, these families are facing a crisis within a crisis,” said Aurore Rusiga, WFP’s Country Director and Representative in Ghana.

“WFP appreciates the unwavering support from the Republic of Korea. Together with the Government of Ghana, we are committed to ensuring that the most affected families have access to diverse and sufficient food until the next harvest season. This contribution is a lifeline for many and a testament to the power of international solidarity,” she added.

The Republic of Korea’s funding will enable WFP to provide emergency cash transfers to the 187,000 Ghanaians who are struggling to afford food due to high prices, low seasonal production, and early depletion of household food stocks.

“This contribution is part of the pledge made by the Government of the Republic of Korea, as a founding member of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, to support the Republic of Ghana. Our contribution shows that the Republic of Korea is a steadfast friend of Ghana, standing side by side even in times of great hardship,” said Park Kyong Sig, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ghana.

In Ghana, WFP continues to support economic self-reliance by providing technical assistance and building strategic partnerships that enhance nutrition, food systems, social protection, and social cohesion.

The World Food Programme (WFP) is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation, dedicated to saving lives during emergencies and using food assistance as a tool to promote peace, stability, and long-term prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters, and climate change.