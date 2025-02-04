Next article: WFP receives $5million from Korea to support drought-affected families in Ghana

Plaintiff withdraws lawsuit against appointment of new GRA Commissioner-General

Richard Osei Boateng Feb - 04 - 2025 , 07:38 1 minute read

A private citizen, Emmanuella Sarfowaah, has officially withdrawn her legal challenge against the recent appointment of Anthony Kwasi Sarpong as the Acting Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Anthony Kwasi Sarpong assumed the role of Acting Commissioner-General following the resignation of his predecessor, Julie Essiam, on January 20, 2025.

A notice of discontinuance and withdrawal, signed by solicitors from Collins Danso Law Chambers notes that the Plaintiff wholly discontinues and withdraws the whole action against the three defendants.

Sarfowaah had previously filed a lawsuit against the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, along with the GRA and Sarpong, contesting the legitimacy of his appointment.

Court documents revealed that the plaintiff questioned the legal basis of President Mahama’s decision to appoint Sarpong, arguing that the process lacked proper oversight. She contended that his appointment was problematic due to the absence of a Governing Council at the time, which she believed rendered the decision unlawful.

Additionally, Sarfowaah raised concerns over a potential conflict of interest, highlighting Sarpong’s ongoing affiliation with KPMG, where he is listed as a senior partner. She argued that his leadership at the GRA, while maintaining ties with a global accounting firm operating in Ghana, could pose ethical challenges.