Military hierarchy pledges support for Minister of Defence, Omane Boamah

gafonline.mil.gh Feb - 04 - 2025 , 08:41 1 minute read

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, together with the Service Chiefs, paid a courtesy visit to the newly appointed Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, at the Ministry of Defence (MOD) in Accra on Monday, February 3, 2025.

His visit was to formally congratulate him on his new role and reaffirm their commitment to working with him to enhance national security.

General Oppong-Peprah, on behalf of Officers, Soldiers, and Defence Civilian Staff, congratulated Hon Dr Omane Boamah and wished him well in his new position.

The CDS also pledged his loyalty and readiness to work with the Minister to keep the country's territorial integrity safe by land, sea and air.

Dr Omane Boamah on his part, expressed gratitude for the visit and gave an assurance that he would work hard to address the challenges faced by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), particularly in providing accommodation for troops and in the procurement of logistics.

He also commended the High Command of GAF for working assiduously to maintain a peaceful atmosphere, free from violent extremism and terrorism at all times.

Also present at the meeting were the Chief Director MOD, Mr Lawoetey Tettey, the Chief of Staff GAF, Lt Gen Joseph Prince Osei Owusu and Air Commodore Edward Kwasi Gyamfi, Principal General Staff Officer at MOD.