Don’t keep LPG cylinders indoors - NPA urges public

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 04 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

Consumers have been cautioned not to keep their liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders indoors as the practice is extremely dangerous.

That practice pose a high risk and threat as in case of leakage, the naked eye could not see gas; hence, the need to keep cylinders outside to avert fire outbreaks.

The Head of Consumer Services at the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Eunice Budu Nyarko, who made the call, was speaking during interactions with traders, market women, artisans, and hawkers, among others, on LPG safety awareness and sensitisation in some major communities in the Eastern Region.

Mrs Nyarko pointed out that some people did not want to keep their cylinders outside because of the fear of being stolen.

However, she said, "If you have cylinders in any enclosed place, ensure it is in the open and take steps to protect it to avoid it from being stolen,” stressing that it was important for consumers of petroleum products such as LPG to be conscious of their safety.

The engagements, which took place in communities such as Nsawam, Suhum, Adawso, Akateng and Koforidua and its environs, included interactive sessions, presentations and the distribution of educational materials on LPG safety.

The sensitisation sessions culminated in a grand durbar at the Suhum Lorry Station and a Town Hall meeting in Koforidua where stakeholders emphasised the urgency of transitioning to cleaner energy sources.

The durbars were part of an extensive LPG awareness campaign embarked upon by the NPA in collaboration with the Oil Sustainability Programme (OSP) of the Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Energy, and Digicraft Advertising.

Switch from charcoal, firewood

A supervisor with the Gas Directorate at the NPA, Johnson Gbagbo Jnr., addressing stakeholders at the durbar and town hall meeting, urged the public to switch from the use of charcoal and firewood to gas to protect their health and save the environment.

He stated that smoke from charcoal fire affected the eyes and lungs of women and children who stayed around their mothers while cooking.

Mr Gbagbo said the introduction of the cylinder recirculation model (CRM) was to ensure safety in LPG distribution and use, and also encourage more people to use LPG, explaining further that the CRM programme allowed people to exchange their old cylinders for new ones and that they would only pay for the filled gas.

He said the idea was also to clear defective cylinders from the system and prevent gas-related explosions at homes.

The Suhum Fire Safety Officer, ADOI Bruce Kwame, who led a demonstration on firefighting drills, urged the people to observe LPG safety tips such as ensuring adequate ventilation for cylinders, lighting match before turning on gas, and avoid placing filled or empty cylinders near naked flame or highly flammable liquids.

In his remarks, the Eastern Regional Director of the National Service Authority, Benjamin Oduro Asante, who chaired the durbar, lauded the NPA for the sensitisation campaign as it would ensure safety in the use of gas in homes.

He stated that gas could be a good friend when used properly and could also be a bad friend when used inappropriately.