Northern, Upper East ministers take office

Mohammed Fugu Feb - 04 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf John, has pledged his commitment to work towards resolving the region’s long-standing water crisis.

Speaking on his first day in office, he said addressing the issue aligned with President John Mahama’s firm promise to tackle the water challenges facing the region.

“The water crisis we have endured for centuries will soon be a thing of the past. I am very optimistic that we will achieve this,” he said.

Water crisis

Tamale, Sagnarigu, Yendi and many parts of the region have been experiencing perennial water crisis over the past years.

The situation is more dire during the dry season as the few existing dug outs, ponds and rivers which serve many communities often dry up.

To resolve the crisis, the government in 2019 cut the sod for the Tamale and Yendi water supply project.

However, since the sod was cut nothing had been done about the project.

Peace

Mr John also said he would work closely with relevant stakeholders to resolve all lingering chieftaincy and land disputes to enhance peace in the area.

He also expressed his determination to curb rural-urban migration, particularly among young people who leave rural communities for Accra and other cities in search of non-existing opportunities.

“I will do everything possible to make home an attractive place so that the issue of kayayei will become a thing of the past," the minister added.

He further pledged to operate an open-door administration and serve all in the region regardless of political or ethnic affiliations.