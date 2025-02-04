Ad hoc committee begins work over disturbances at Appointments Committee sitting

Nana Konadu Agyeman Feb - 04 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The seven-member ad hoc committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament to commence enquiry into the altercations at the Appointments Committee’s confirmation hearing last week began its work yesterday.

The committee held its first close-door sitting to allow members to examine different footages that were captured during the chaotic scenes at the committee’s sittings at about 10:00 p.m. last Thursday and early in the morning on Friday.

However, the committee, which is being chaired by the Member of Parliament for the Ho West Constituency, Emmanuel Bedzrah, will begin its public hearings on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

Following the chaos, the Speaker constituted the committee, giving it 10 days to look into the incidents and submit its report.



No witch-hunt

Speaking to the media in Parliament yesterday, Mr Bedzrah placed on record that it was not part of the committee’s job to “target or witch-hunt anyone”.

“We, therefore, appeal to all and sundry to volunteer information that will help bring lasting peace and a collaborative spirit into the work of not only the Appointments Committee but ultimately, to the entire House of Parliament,” he said.

The chairman outlined the modalities and rules of engagement relative to the committee’s work, considering the urgency with which members were to work and present the report.

He said the committee would first conduct a full-scale investigation into the event to identify all the members involved in the disorder and submit a report with findings and recommendations.

“We shall expect Members of Parliament, the media and guests who were present at the vetting room, as well as members of the general public, to voluntarily appear and assist the committee with relevant information on the incident.

“The committee has also created a digital platform where we shall receive multimedia evidence, including videos, audio and texts to facilitate a speedy execution of the committee’s task,” he said.

The chairman said those relevant materials could be forwarded to the Clerk of the committee on 0244926911.

Forensic experts

Besides, Mr Bedzrah also said that the committee shall solicit the services of a forensic expert from the Ghana Police Service to assist with the authentication, analysis and validation of all multimedia evidence that would be received from witnesses.

The committee, he said, would also provide the opportunity for in-camera hearing for persons who might wish to utilise such an avenue to provide useful evidence to assist the committee.

“It is our hope that all citizens would stand with the Parliament of Ghana in this trying moment to assist in rebuilding our enviable democratic attributes as we undertake to execute this task.