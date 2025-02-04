Apostle Anim Otoo leads The Lord's Pentecostal Church International - Elected for second term

Daily Graphic Feb - 04 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Lord's Pentecostal Church International has held an induction service for its General Overseer, Apostle Eric Essandoh Anim Otoo, for a second five-year term.

This follows his re-election to serve as the leader of the church, having first been elected in 2019.

Also, inducted during a special service, which was held at the church's headquarters at Kwashieman in Accra, last Saturday, were members of the Executive Council.

They included the General Secretary, Apostle Paul Kwami Sowu; the Director of Missions, Apostle David Livingstone Dzeble; the Director of Operations, Rev. Emmanuel Beble; the Director of Projects, Rev. Cosmos Bedzra; the Director of Finance, Victoria Sitsofe Ama Nipah, and the Director of Christian Education, Apostle Dr David Khorbs.

The rest were the representatives of the pastors, Apostle Prosper Kwaku Adompreh and Rev. Michael Narh Kwablah Nyumutsu; the Men's Fellowship representatives, Deacon Dr Peter Dodzi Kwame Agbaxode and Deacon James Obeng, as well as the Women's Fellowship representatives, Deaconess Dr Amenu Attah and Deaconess Evelyn Yaakyera.

Example to the flock

The Chairman of the Council of Elders of the church, Apostle Richard Buafor, who presided over the induction ceremony, advised Apostle Otoo to be an example to the church and be prayerful.

He urged him to fulfil his responsibilities to the best of his abilities and be an example to the flock as a servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. He also implored the congregation to pray for the general overseer to succeed.

Apostle Otoo thanked the church for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to build on the legacy of his predecessors with guidance from the Lord.

He commended the visionary leaders whose sacrifices, dedication and commitment laid the foundation for the growth of the church.

"Today, we witness a vibrant and growing church family with a membership of 24, 759 spread across 261 branches in Africa, Europe and North America," he stressed.

Purpose-driven leaders

Apostle Otoo also noted that the expansion of the church reflected the dedication and commitment of all who had laboured in the vineyard--apostles, pastors, elders, leaders, and music ministry members, who had played their part in advancing the Kingdom of God.

He pledged to develop a spirit-led leadership that would ensure the continuous growth of the church.

"The future of The Lord's Pentecostal Church International depends on leaders who are purpose-driven, intentional, spiritually equipped and servant-hearted," he stressed.

He promised to lead with integrity and humility and called for unity of purpose among members to achieve his vision for the church.

The President of the Apostolic Church, Ghana Apostle Dr Aaron Ami-Narh, in his sermon, urged the congregation to strive for greater works for the Lord.

He said they should allow the Holy Spirit to dwell in them to do the work of the Lord.

Profile

Apostle Anim Otoo was first elected as the General Overseer of the church in 2019.

An educationist and Theologian, he, among other roles, served as the General Secretary and Ashaiman Area Head of the church.

Apostle Otoo was elected by the Apostles, Pastors, Prophets, Elders, and Leaders (APPEL) from all over the world, who constitute the electoral college of the church.

He holds an M. Phil. in Religious Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon, and Degrees in Theology and Educational Foundations from the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon, and the University of Cape Coast respectively.