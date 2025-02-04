Featured

Fisherman jailed eight years for defiling four-year-old girl

GNA Feb - 04 - 2025 , 06:43 2 minutes read

The Gender Based Violence Court at the Police Headquarters has sentenced a 23-year-old fisherman to eight years imprisonment for defiling a four-year-old girl at Chorkor in Accra.

Joseph Armah, also known as Asaa, charged with defilement, pleaded guilty.

The court, presided over by Dora Eshun, convicted Armah on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei, told the court that the complainant is a boxer residing at Lantemaamli-Chorkor. He is an uncle to the victim, aged four.

The accused person, now a convict, also resided at Chorkor.

On November 29, 2024, at about 1500 hours, Armah saw the victim playing around his area and called her. He offered her GHC1 coin to buy biscuit with it. The victim bought the biscuit and consumed it.

Afterwards, Armah held the victim’s hand and took her into his room along the seashore, placed her on a mattress, removed her pants to her kneel level, and had sex with her, prosecution said.

After the act, Armah travelled to Apam and the victim left for home.

On reaching home her mother saw changes in the way she walked and confronted her. The victim told her mother what Armah did.

The mother called the complainant on phone and informed him about the victim’s plight.

Prosecution said a report was made to the police at Mamprobi and a medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the girl.

The accused was later arrested and an investigation caution statement was taken.