Former NPP MP aspirant’s tax fraud case: Lawyer says he is willing to prove innocence

Justice Agbenorsi Feb - 03 - 2025 , 13:39 2 minutes read

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant Collins Amoah, who is facing charges for allegedly conspiring to defraud a businessman of GH¢800,000, has engaged legal representation in the case before the Accra Circuit Court.

His lawyer’s appearance in court follows the issuance of a bench warrant for his arrest on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, by the presiding judge, Susana Eduful. Amoah, alongside 51-year-old trader Solomon Okuley, has been charged with defrauding by false pretence.

When the case was called today (Monday, February 3, 2025), the counsel for Amoah, announced his representation.

He informed the court that Amoah was not in the jurisdiction when the prosecution initiated investigations and further stated that his client was never invited by the police for questioning.

He said his client was a law-abiding citizen who is willing to avail himself to prove his innocence in this case.

Following these submissions, Chief Inspector Teye Okuffo, who led the prosecution, requested more time to study the docket. However, the presiding judge questioned why the prosecution had filed the case without thoroughly reviewing the docket.

Meanwhile, Solomon Okuley, who had earlier been granted bail of GH¢1 million after pleading not guilty, failed to appear in court. As a result, the court issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

The case has been adjourned to February 19, 2025.

Background

According to the prosecution, Amoah and Okuley allegedly defrauded a businessman of GH¢800,000, claiming they would use their political connections to clear his Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) tax debt.

The prosecution further accused the two of misappropriating the entire sum for their personal and political interests.

Presenting the facts, Chief Inspector Teye Okuffo stated that in June 2024, the complainant met the accused persons, who allegedly convinced him to hand over GH¢800,000, promising to use their political influence to settle his GRA tax obligations.

Trusting their claim, the complainant, Ababio, handed over the money in the presence of witnesses, expecting his tax debt to be cleared.

However, after receiving the funds, the accused persons failed to fulfil their promise and began avoiding the complainant.

By December 28, 2024, after months of unsuccessful attempts to recover his money, Ababio realised he had been defrauded and reported the matter to the police. That same day, Okuley was arrested.

During interrogation, Okuley allegedly admitted to receiving the GH¢800,000 but claimed that Amoah had taken GH¢650,000 for his personal political activities instead of using it to pay the complainant’s GRA debt.