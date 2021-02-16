COVID-19: 9 more deaths increase death toll to 542

Ghana has within 24 hours recorded nine more deaths increasing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 542 as of February 11, 2021, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said has disclosed in an update.
The death toll from the illness was 533 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
However, the country has seen a decline in its active cases which has reduced to 7,850 from 8,216.
Out of 837,925 tests conducted in the country, 76,496 persons turned out to be positive representing a test-positivity rate of 9.1 per cent.
The number of clinical recoveries/discharge which stood at 67,087 has also increased by 1,013 making the total number 68,100.
The update also indicted that 87 persons who have tested positive for the disease are in severe condition with 32 in a critical condition.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 44,580
Ashanti Region - 13,641
Western Region- 4,442
Eastern Region - 3,299
Central Region - 2,664
Volta Region - 1,323
Bono East Region - 951
Northern Region - 827
Bono Region - 767
Upper East Region - 755
Western North Region - 747
Ahafo Region - 624
Oti Region - 258
Upper West Region - 257
Savannah Region - 68
North East Region- 42