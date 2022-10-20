Ghana priority country for Spain

The Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Javier Gutierrez, has disclosed that Ghana is a priority country for Spain.
He said Spain is committed to strengthen the bilateral relations with Ghana to improve living standards.
He said Ghana had been a source of stability and a leading actor in continental integration.
At the Spanish National Day celebration at his residence in Accra, Mr Gutierrez said a novelty programme facilitated by the embassy for students of the University of Ghana to undertake internship at companies of the Ghana-Spain Chamber of
Commerce was a good example of his country’s commitment to Ghana’s development.
"Spanish companies present in many sectors for instance, agro industry, infrastructure, construction, mining, energy, technology, health and water, are also committed to Ghana," he said.
What is Spanish National Day
October 12 is Spain’s National Day. It commemorates the day in 1492 when the first Columbus expedition claimed the Americas for Spain. In Spain this year, reports had it that the day was marked with a full military parade in the capital, Madrid, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia presided over the parade as well as Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and other government officials.
It was also the first time in post COVID-19 the embassy could celebrate the day in a normal manner in Ghana and this attracted members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, traditional rulers and Spanish nationals in Ghana.
He said through international cooperation, “we are winning the battle against COVID-19. However, the Russian aggression against Ukraine has plunged the world into a deep energy, economic and food crisis which is taking a heavy toll on Africa. We are working hard to reverse the most negative consequences. Among other measures Spain has committed around £235 million for global food security over the next three years."
Bilateral relations
In his address, the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, traced the relations between Ghana and Spain to 1967 and said it had over the years blossomed into fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation.
He said Bilateral relations between the two countries had deepened progressively and characterised by cooperation in areas such as education, sports, arts and culture, trade and investment as well as Security and defence.
"And I have no doubt our relations will continue to flourish in the years ahead. Ghana is increasingly attracting more attention from Spanish companies who continue to be encouraged by Ghana's peace and political stability. I invite other Spanish business friends to partner with their Ghanaian counterparts so that they can take the challenge of immense opportunity offered by AFCTA and expand their scope of business and launch into the African Market.