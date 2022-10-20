Cash and carry; No more supply of drugs and medication on credit - pharmaceutical companies

The major players in the pharmaceutical industry in Ghana have resolved to stop the supply of drugs and medications to all health facilities across the country on credit basis.
This also includes the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).
The decision is with immediate effect.
This was announced at a press conference in Accra Thursday (October 20, 2022).
The industry players called the press conference to throw light on the impact of the current economy on pharmaceutical businesses and the steps to save the industry.
The three major players in the sector who addressed the press conference are the Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Association of Ghana and the Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association of Ghana.
They said with immediate effect, all supplies will be on cash and carry basis until the turbulent economic conditions stabilises.
They also urged the government to release, as a matter of urgency, all outstanding debts owed its members to help prevent the shortage of products in the country.
The President of the Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association of Ghana, William Addo, speaking on behalf of the members said, the present economic situation which has led to the high cost of operations and import of drugs has forced the associations to take this line of action meant to keep their businesses afloat and settle their indebtedness to financial institutions.
According to him, the government was in more than nine months arrears .
