Ghana Post trains MTTD officials on use of App

The Ghana Post Company Limited, operators of the Ghana Post GPS App, has organised a day’s training programme on how to use the Ghana Post GPS App for accident investigators and prosecutors under the Accra Regional Command of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).
The training was aimed at equipping the participants with knowledge of the use of the GhanaPost GPS app to accurately locate accident scenes and also report on such incidents.
GhanaPostGPS is Ghana’s official digital property addressing system, which covers every inch of the country and ensures that all locations in the country are addressed.
The ‘home-grown’ location-based app provides the most effective means of addressing every location.
Training
The Corporate Communications Manager of Ghana Post Company, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, said the training was intended to help accident investigators and prosecutors to easily identify locations of accident scenes and offer the needed assistance to victims.
She said often times, accident investigators and prosecutors found it difficult locating accident scene and also informing victims’ relatives about it, pointing out that with the use of the Ghana Post GPS App, the officers would be able to accurately give location details to accident victims’ relatives as well as having accurate and detailed reports on accidents.
Ms Osisiadan-Bekoe, therefore, entreated the participants, as well as Ghanaians, to download the app to enable them to give right directions for emergency services during distress times.
The programme was attended by both senior and junior officers of the service, including the Commanding Officer of the Central MTTD, Accra, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Anderson Fosu-Ackaah.
Professionalism
For his part, ACP Fosu-Ackaah said training and retraining were very key in the current policy direction of the police administration, hence the current training of accident investigators and prosecutors within the Accra Region."
He, therefore, urged the participants to take the training seriously, saying, “you are representing your respective stations and must, therefore, take this course seriously in order to go back and impact the knowledge acquired."
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana