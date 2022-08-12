Ghana Post relaunches scuttle box to deliver service at doorstep

The Ghana Post Company Limited has relaunched its scuttle parcel box service with innovations that will ensure more convenient and efficient delivery to the public.
Known as the scuttle box, the product is a receptacle fixed to a wall of household and linked to a digital address system for the delivery of sizeable parcels such as food, fabrics, shoes, mobile phones, among others.
It also comes with key features, such as anti-theft solutions to protect parcels delivered to clients, and can also store food for a period of three hours.
The scuttle box, one of which was presented to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Accra last Friday, is expected to serve as a delivery option for customers.
It forms part of measures by the company to bring postal services to the doorstep of customers, while providing a last-mile solution for the delivery business.
Clients will also receive notification prompting them to open their scuttles on delivery of items into their boxes.
The innovation is a partnership between Ghana Post and Collins Tee Investments, an indigenous company.
Launch
The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, who launched the product in Accra yesterday, said the initiative marked a major milestone in the communication industry, as it would make the delivery process more convenient to the public.
He commended the leadership of Ghana Post for its commitment to ensure that it provided good services for the people.
He added that with the introduction of the system, people would no longer hide behind non-service as an excuse for non-compliance with court processes.
Describing the innovation as a game changer, Mr Dame said it could only be sustained if the two companies strengthened collaboration with other stakeholders and government agencies to ensure patronage.
Solutions
The Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Osei Kuffuor, said the two companies were employing technology to come up with home-grown solutions in the postal and courier services sector.
The scuttle box, he said, had the potential to make the postal and courier services very efficient and cost-effective by facilitating a more convenient way of postal and courier delivery services at the doorstep of the people.
“The innovation is a clear demonstration of Ghana Post’s determination to serve the people with the very best of convenient postal and courier services.
“What is even more refreshing and instructive is that the scuttle box is yet another Ghanaian innovation engineered and driven by a strategic partnership between two indigenous companies,” Mr Kuffuor added.
He urged local assemblies to enact bye-laws to make the scuttle service part of the everyday life of the people.
Innovations
A Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, charged Ghana Post to continue to push innovations at the doorstep of the people by serving them with speed, loyalty, efficiency and reliability.
For his part, a Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, O.B. Amoah, said his outfit would support the company to ensure that bye-laws were enacted for the successful implementation of the scuttle box service across the country.