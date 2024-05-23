Yendi holds 3rd citizens awards

May - 23 - 2024

The third citizens’ awards organised by the Concerned Citizens of Yendi (CCY) has been held in Yendi.

The awards seek to recognise individuals and institutions for their hard work, dedication and commitment towards the development of the municipality. On the theme, “Building the community we want through reward for excellence and selfless service” officers from the security services, health, education, energy and construction sectors as well as philanthropists were honoured.

The awardees included the Yendi Sector Manager of NEDCo, Sampson Y. Tulley; Sector Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, Williams Morwu Korley; the Midwife at the Yendi Government Hospital, Ayeebo Ruth; the Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Abraham Apusyne, and a tutor at the Dagbon State Senior High School, Amenya Godfred.

The rest are the Resident Project Engineer, Dennis Kusi Boateng; a Pharmacist, Suleman Meisuna; Joseph A.B. Ayaala, Gideon Awudi, Hugu Alambre and Carlos Eduardo Arauyo, all workers of the Eastern Corridor Construction Project.

Established in 2019, the initiative seeks to champion community development and active participation of citizens in good governance. With the backing of the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, the awards also seek to hold institutions and duty-bearers accountable for their stewardship.

Speaking on the role of citizens in community development, a Development Expert, Nathaniel Adams Junior, also a businessman, called on the University for Development Studies (UDS) to consider starting short professional certificate courses in the field of development for people who are unable to undertake long-term programmes.

“Our graduates can also study these short courses and create jobs for themselves as well as prepare themselves for the competitive job market,” he said. Such a move, he said, would also help professionals and executives from different fields who were interested in development-related works to upgrade themselves.

"Doctors, pharmacists, engineers, among others who have studied their various courses can study these short courses and situate their work or jobs in these development contexts which can help them function better in their fields of endeavour in communities," he said.

He stated that for the north to witness the needed development, there was a need for professionals who had experience and knowledge in development issues to help drive the development agenda of the area.

The Vice-Chancellor of the UDS, Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, who graced the occasion, said the university was ready to open a satellite campus in Yendi but was challenged with a lack of infrastructure.

He indicated that the university had also introduced new and innovative programmes tailored towards addressing the needs of the people and developing the north.

In his address, the President of the CCY, Mohammed Sadik, said even though the Eastern Corridor of the Northern Region had a population close to 1.2 million, it did not have a university in the area which was very worrying.

He congratulated all the awardees and charged them to continue to give their best in the interest of the development and growth of the area, irrespective of the challenges they might be faced with.

