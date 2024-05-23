Police Church Women’s Fellowship benefits from free health screening

Daily Graphic May - 23 - 2024 , 09:35

The Freda Prempeh Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has organised free health screening for the Women’s Fellowship of the Ghana Police Church to enable the women to know their health status.

Advertisement

About 200 women were screened for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and cancer. The programme was on the theme: “Healthy Moms, Healthy Families.”

Dr Joyce Emefa Addo of the Lucca Health Medical Specialty Centre, who led the medical team for the screening, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, highlighted the need to test for diabetes to ensure early detection and treatment to prevent unwanted consequences.

She said women were found to have the highest prevalence rate, and the condition was also common among children, which she described as a public health concern. She added that changes in the food environment were the main factors contributing to the alarming rate of obesity, hypertension and diabetes, as well as less physical activity and increasing calories.

Periodic check-ups

Dr Addo advised women to undertake periodic medical checkups to know their health status and examine their breast regularly for cancers. Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North, said the exercise was part of the celebration of Mother’s Day to fight against NCDs in the country.

She said not many undergo health screenings throughout the year with some boasting of being fit and not reporting any sickness to a healthcare facility for years. “Sometimes I get worried whenever I hear this because it is important to get yourself checked out at least once a year,” Dr Prempeh said, adding that “We need to do more health promotion and education within communities for people to change their mindset on health.”

She called for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to address the problem.

—GNA