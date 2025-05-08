UPSA inaugurates new police station to boost campus, community security

Joshua Bediako Koomson May - 08 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has inaugurated a police station on its campus as part of efforts to strengthen security for students, staff and the surrounding community.

An initiative by the alumni of the school, spearheaded by the Global Alumni President, Francis Dadzie, the police station, which was inaugurated last Tuesday comprises a space management office, a CID office, exhibit room, offices for station officers and DOVVSU, separate male and female cells, a cell lobby, a kitchenette, washrooms for both staff and visitors.

There is also a dedicated space for a generator.

Construction works for the police station began on August 1, 2023, with a projected completion date of June 8, 2024; however, due to some delay, it was fully completed on February 6 this year.

Commendation, assurance

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Minister for the Interior, Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, commended the UPSA for its foresight and commitment to security.

He lauded the collaboration between the university and the Ghana Police Service, describing the initiative as a testament to the government’s commitment to enhancing public safety and policing services.

“The establishment of this police post will not only support operational efficiency but also foster stronger community engagement.”

He urged the police officers assigned to the station to utilise the facility effectively and engage proactively with the community to address security concerns.

Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak emphasised that the government remained resolute in its pledge to equip security agencies with the resources necessary to perform their duties effectively.

He also called on the university community to support the police through collaboration and information-sharing.

Appreciation

The Vice-Chancellor of the UPSA, Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, expressed appreciation to the Ghana Police Service, the Ministry for the Interior and other stakeholders whose support made the project a reality.

“We are not just opening a police station, we are celebrating a shared commitment, a partnership between academia and law enforcement to promote safety, security and community well-being,” he said.

Professor Mawutor described the facility as a modern police station equipped to serve both the university and its neighbouring communities.

“This police station is more than a building, it is a beacon of hope, safety, and peace for the UPSA and its surrounding communities.

“On behalf of the Chancellor and chairman of the UPSA Council, I want to assure you that our contribution does not end here.

We are committed to providing the necessary logistics and resources to ensure the effective and sustainable operation of this police post,” the vice-chancellor stated.