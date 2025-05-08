Presby Moderator advocates stronger support for graduate education

Haruna Yussif Wunpini May - 08 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

Graduate education and research should be prioritised as a national imperative to drive development, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Rt Rev. Dr Abraham Nana Opare-Kwakye, has said.

He also emphasised the need for the government to support graduate students through funding schemes and research grants.

The Moderator, who also serves as the Chancellor of the Presbyterian University, Ghana (PUG), made these remarks during the seventh Special Congregation Ceremony of the School of Graduate Studies and Research of the university at Abetifi in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.

A total of 350 students graduated from seven programmes.

Innovation, new programmes

Rt Rev. Dr Opare-Kwakye also highlighted the connection between innovation and graduate research, explaining that the latter serves as a foundation for innovation by generating new knowledge and insights that can be translated into practical applications and solutions.

The graduation ceremony

“As a country, our ability to innovate, create sustainable solutions, and transform our socio-economic realities significantly depends on our graduate institutions' capacity to produce critical thinkers and skilled professionals.

“Graduate research, when effectively harnessed, provides evidence-based insights for policymaking, drives technological advancement, and supports entrepreneurial development,” he stated.

The PUG Chancellor also expressed pleasure at the introduction of new graduate programmes such as the PhD in Environment and Development and the MSc in ICT Management.

“These programmes are not only timely, but also align with national development priorities,” he indicated.

National development

The Vice-Chancellor of the PUG, Professor John Ofosu-Anim, stated that the country’s wealth in natural resources required careful management of its minerals to ensure long-term benefits.

He emphasised the need to preserve and responsibly utilise these natural treasures for future generations.

The Vice-Chancellor said the PUG prided itself to be an institution that provides holistic education and stressed that it would continue to play its part by training the head, hands and heart of students to prepare them academically and also inculcate in them the values of excellence, discipline, commitment, integrity and faith in God.

Prof. Ofosu-Anim, in advising the graduates, urged them to uphold the values instilled in them at the PUG by lighting the path for others and contributing meaningfully to the nation's development.

Writer's email: haruna.wunpini@graphic.com.gh